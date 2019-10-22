UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 16 Taliban Militants Killed In Foreign Airstrikes In Southern Afghanistan- Police

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 04:51 PM

At Least 16 Taliban Militants Killed in Foreign Airstrikes in Southern Afghanistan- Police

At least 16 Taliban militants were killed and 12 were injured in airstrikes launched by foreign forces in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, police said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) At least 16 Taliban militants were killed and 12 were injured in airstrikes launched by foreign forces in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, police said on Tuesday.

"The foreign air force launched an attack on Taliban militants in [Kandahar's] Maroof district last night, killing 16 militants and wounding 12 others," the province's police chief's spokesman, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Afghan Khaama Press news Agency reported that nine Taliban militants had been killed by Afghan Special Forces operations across three provinces, including Kandahar, and four had been arrested.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Militants Police Kandahar Nasir

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says JUI-F chief must be given 'Fac ..

10 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed attends enthronement of new Japane ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center participates in $ ..

26 minutes ago

Emirates Steel receive two patents from US Patent ..

26 minutes ago

Man commits suicide live on Facebook

35 minutes ago

Erdogan Vows to Continue North Syria Offensive If ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.