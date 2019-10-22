At Least 16 Taliban Militants Killed in Foreign Airstrikes in Southern Afghanistan- Police

At least 16 Taliban militants were killed and 12 were injured in airstrikes launched by foreign forces in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, police said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) At least 16 Taliban militants were killed and 12 were injured in airstrikes launched by foreign forces in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, police said on Tuesday.

"The foreign air force launched an attack on Taliban militants in [Kandahar's] Maroof district last night, killing 16 militants and wounding 12 others," the province's police chief's spokesman, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Afghan Khaama Press news Agency reported that nine Taliban militants had been killed by Afghan Special Forces operations across three provinces, including Kandahar, and four had been arrested.