At Least 1,600 Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza Strip Since Beginning of Escalation - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) At least 1,600 rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the escalation, around 400 of which fell inside the Palestinian enclave, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Jonathan Conricus said on Thursday.

Conricus specified at a briefing that these figures include the overnight shelling.

According to the IDF spokesman, the effectiveness of Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system is estimated at around 90 percent.

Six Israeli civilians and one servicemen were killed since the beginning of the escalation, Conricus noted.