UrduPoint.com

At Least 1,600 UK Antimonarchists To Protest Charles III Coronation On May 6 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 03:00 PM

At Least 1,600 UK Antimonarchists to Protest Charles III Coronation on May 6 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) At least 1.600 activists opposing UK's monarchy will protest in London on the day of the coronation of Charles III, UK's tv channel Sky news reported on Wednesday citing a leader of the antimonarchist movement Republic.

"We are opposed to the monarchy, and this is a very public display of hereditary privilege and power and needs to be challenged," the CEO of Republic Graham Smith was quoted by Sky News as saying.

According to the report, the protesters plan to follow the coronation route holding banners and chanting "Abolish the monarchy" and "Not my king".

"It's also an appalling waste of public money when it's completely unnecessary, so we think this is an opportunity to make clear that we're not a nation of royalists," Smith was quoted in the report as saying.

Although no official number has been provided, the coronation is expected by some to cost 250 million Pounds ($314 million), Sky News added.

On April 26, the Evening Standard reported citing unnamed sources that the coronation might cost some 50-100 million pounds of UK taxpayers' money.

In January, the Republic's activists held the first in the series of their protests against the upcoming coronation.  In early April, the other group's activists received Charles and his wife Camilla in York holding banners saying "Not my king".

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be officially crowned on May 6. His predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II, died on September 8 in Scotland aged 96. Her reign, lasting 70 years and 214 days, was the longest of any British monarch.

Related Topics

Protest Died Wife London York United Kingdom Money January April May September TV (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of Directors of Qatar Free Zones ..

38 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese pe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese people stranded in UAE and provi ..

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral econom ..

Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral economic ties

2 hours ago
 NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe ..

NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe into audio leaks of Najam Saqi ..

2 hours ago
 Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

4 hours ago
 PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III' ..

PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III's coronation

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.