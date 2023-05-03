At Least 1,600 UK Antimonarchists to Protest Charles III Coronation on May 6 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) At least 1.600 activists opposing UK's monarchy will protest in London on the day of the coronation of Charles III, UK's tv channel Sky news reported on Wednesday citing a leader of the antimonarchist movement Republic.

"We are opposed to the monarchy, and this is a very public display of hereditary privilege and power and needs to be challenged," the CEO of Republic Graham Smith was quoted by Sky News as saying.

According to the report, the protesters plan to follow the coronation route holding banners and chanting "Abolish the monarchy" and "Not my king".

"It's also an appalling waste of public money when it's completely unnecessary, so we think this is an opportunity to make clear that we're not a nation of royalists," Smith was quoted in the report as saying.

Although no official number has been provided, the coronation is expected by some to cost 250 million Pounds ($314 million), Sky News added.

On April 26, the Evening Standard reported citing unnamed sources that the coronation might cost some 50-100 million pounds of UK taxpayers' money.

In January, the Republic's activists held the first in the series of their protests against the upcoming coronation. In early April, the other group's activists received Charles and his wife Camilla in York holding banners saying "Not my king".

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be officially crowned on May 6. His predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II, died on September 8 in Scotland aged 96. Her reign, lasting 70 years and 214 days, was the longest of any British monarch.