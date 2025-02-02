At Least 160,000 Rally In Berlin Against Far Right
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2025 | 11:10 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) At least 160,000 thousand demonstrators converged on Berlin Sunday, said police, to protest the norm-shattering overtures by Germany's conservatives' toward the far right.
Organisers said 200,000 people had turned out to denounce the breach by the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of Germany's unwritten agreement not to work with the far right at the national level, in place since World War II.
After the rally kicked off just outside the Bundestag, Germany's parliament building, some protesters chanted slogans including "Shame on you CDU" before moving on towards the party's headquarters.
Others accused the CDU and its leader Friedrich Merz of having made a "pact with the devil" by seeking the backing of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) to pass an anti-immigration bill.
"(We want to) make as much noise as possible to call for the self-described 'democratic' parties to protect this democracy," protester Anna Schwarz told AFP.
The 34-year-old said she was joining a political rally for the first time as "we can no longer avert our gaze, it's too serious".
The CDU's canvassing for the far-right AfD's support in parliament last week sparked widespread fury in Germany, less than a month ahead of a key snap Federal election.
In doing so Merz, frontrunner ahead of the February 23 vote, broke the decades-old "firewall" set up in the aftermath of the horrors wrought by Nazi Germany.
Recent Stories
19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of Missions Abroad begins tomorro ..
M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance to enhance healthcar ..
OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with US$120 million-partnership agr ..
Brand Dubai concludes Hatta Winter initiative
From AI ethics to Gen Z’s $3 trillion economy: SEF 2025 spotlights future of b ..
China's Taicang Port sees surge in NEV throughput since beginning of 2025
King of Jordan to meet US president at White House on 11 February
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival crowns winners of Startup Pitch Competition
Sharjah Institute for Heritage enhances its presence in Cairo Book Fair
FTA corporate tax awareness initiatives reach over 15,700 participants in 2024
Dubai International Chamber attracts 207 companies in 2024
M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance
More Stories From World
-
At least 160,000 rally in Berlin against far right6 minutes ago
-
Uzun rescues draw for Frankfurt against Wolfsburg45 minutes ago
-
Morata set for loan to Galatasaray from AC Milan46 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Montpellier ATP result46 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table55 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Linz WTA results55 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results55 minutes ago
-
EU vows firm response if Trump unleashes tariffs56 minutes ago
-
Georgia police arrest two opposition leaders at protest56 minutes ago
-
Tens of thousands protest in Berlin against far right1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results1 hour ago
-
Football: English Premier League table1 hour ago