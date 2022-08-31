At Least 1,621 People Remain Unaccounted for Since Kosovo Conflict - UN Mission

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) At least 1,621 people remain unaccounted for since the 1998-1999 conflict in Kosovo, the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) said on Tuesday, adding that the cooperation between Belgrade and Pristina on the matter needs to resume.

"As of July 2022, there are 1,621 persons (1,358 men and 263 women) still unaccounted for in connection with the 1998-1999 events in Kosovo," the statement read.

The UNMIK is committed to supporting efforts in finding all missing persons in the region, the mission's head, Caroline Ziadeh, stated. The work of the Belgrade-Pristina team on the issue should resume, she added.

"UNMIK continues to stand for the rights of families regarding the fate of their loved ones. Cooperation between Pristina and Belgrade is crucial to make progress on matters regarding missing persons, and to foster reconciliation and trust building between all communities in Kosovo," Ziadeh said.

The Kosovo war broke out on 28 February 1998 and lasted until 11 June 1999 due to the armed conflict between the Serbian military and the Albanian-led Kosovo Liberation Army, a separatist group aspiring to gain the status of a constituent republic in what was then Yugoslavia. Amid the hostilities, the region was subjected to unauthorized NATO airstrikes in March-June 1999. The illegitimate intervention resulted in the deaths of over 2,500 people, including 87 children, and caused over $100 billion in damage.

In February 2008, Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia and nearly 100 UN member states have since recognized its independence. Several countries, including Serbia, Russia, China, Greece, have not.