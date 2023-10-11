Open Menu

At Least 169 Israel Soldiers Killed In War With Hamas: Army

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2023 | 03:50 PM

At least 169 Israel soldiers killed in war with Hamas: army

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) At least 169 Israeli soldiers have been killed in fighting with Palestinian group Hamas after its militants launched a shock cross-border attack, the army said on Wednesday.

"As of this morning, we've informed the families of 169 fallen IDF (army) soldiers," military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters, adding that the families of 60 people abducted and taken to Gaza have also been contacted.

He said no new infiltrations by Gaza group had been reported over the past two days, but added that "hundreds of bodies" of slain gunmen had still not been cleared from the border.

"This shows the scope of fighting in the area," Hagari said.

"They intended on conquering the territory, they weren't planning on raiding and returning to Gaza," he said.

"There are individuals who have remained in the field... Over the past day, we've killed 18 terrorists."

Israel is reeling under the brutal assault launched by Hamas on Saturday in which at least 1,200 people have now been confirmed dead in the worst attack in the country's 75-year history.

In Gaza, 1,055 people have been killed as Israel has pounded the densely populated territory with retaliatory air strikes and shelling.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Militants Army Israel Gaza Border From

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed endorses launch of SA ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed endorses launch of SAVI cluster in Abu Dhabi

50 minutes ago
 Second 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanista ..

Second 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan

55 minutes ago
 #HAITAYYARI TO WIN A GAARI EXPERIENCE CRICKET WITH ..

#HAITAYYARI TO WIN A GAARI EXPERIENCE CRICKET WITH HAIER

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in 25th Ministerial Meeting of Ga ..

UAE participates in 25th Ministerial Meeting of Gas Exporting Countries Forum in ..

1 hour ago
 Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship pr ..

Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship programme announced

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to b ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat first against India

3 hours ago
ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge ..

ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge incubator for youth&#039;s inn ..

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Consul-General of Qatar

Ajman Ruler receives Consul-General of Qatar

3 hours ago
 Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst ..

Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst Israel-Palestine conflict

3 hours ago
 Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus ..

Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus bombs against civilians

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanis ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ti ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From World