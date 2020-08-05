At Least 17 Killed After Vessel Capsized in Bangladesh - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

At least 17 people were killed in northern Bangladesh on Wednesday after a vessel capsized in the Netrokona district, media reported

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) At least 17 people were killed in northern Bangladesh on Wednesday after a vessel capsized in the Netrokona district, media reported.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, 30 passengers were rescued and one remains missing.

The cause of the incident is still unknown and the search operation is underway.

Such accidents are quite common in Bangladesh, whose territory is crossed by more than 230 rivers. More than a third of the country has been flooded this year as a result of heavy monsoon rains.