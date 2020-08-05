UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 17 Killed After Vessel Capsized In Bangladesh - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

At Least 17 Killed After Vessel Capsized in Bangladesh - Reports

At least 17 people were killed in northern Bangladesh on Wednesday after a vessel capsized in the Netrokona district, media reported

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) At least 17 people were killed in northern Bangladesh on Wednesday after a vessel capsized in the Netrokona district, media reported.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, 30 passengers were rescued and one remains missing.

The cause of the incident is still unknown and the search operation is underway.

Such accidents are quite common in Bangladesh, whose territory is crossed by more than 230 rivers. More than a third of the country has been flooded this year as a result of heavy monsoon rains.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Dhaka Media Rains

Recent Stories

Samsung Unveils Five New Power Devices in the Gala ..

41 minutes ago

Samsung Note 20 has all-day intelligent battery

58 minutes ago

Samsung introduces Galaxy Z Fold 2 with bigger scr ..

1 hour ago

Under Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s directives, UAE to ..

1 hour ago

Under Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s directives, UAE d ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo reopens tomorrow with safety in mind

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.