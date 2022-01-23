UrduPoint.com

At Least 17 Killed In Fire At Night Club In Cameroon's Capital - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2022 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) Seventeen people were killed in fire in a night club in the Cameroonian capital of Yaounde on Sunday, including 14 who died immediately, the West African country's media reported.

The blaze broke out at 2 a.

m. (01:00 GMT) at the Livs night club, the Cameroon Tribune newspaper said, adding that those injured were taken to a hospital.

A director of health promotion at the Cameroonian Health Ministry is among 15 casualties identified at the scene, according to the media.

