BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) At least 17 people were injured as a result of a 5.4 magnitude earthquake, which hit the Chinese southwestern province of Sichuan on Sunday, the Neijiang city's emergencies department said.

The earthquake struck at 06:42 local time [22:42 GMT] in the county of Weiyuan to the west of Neijiang with the depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

According to the statement, fire brigades, rescuers and medics have been sent to the site. High-speed train traffic has been temporarily suspended.

The footage circulating in social media shows serious destruction in some districts, with stones, debris from the buildings scattered over the surface.