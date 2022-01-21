UrduPoint.com

At Least 17 People Killed By Truck Explosion In Ghana - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 09:30 AM

At Least 17 People Killed by Truck Explosion in Ghana - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) A truck explosion has left at least 17 people killed in Ghana's Western Region, media reported.

According to the Ghana Web news outlet, the blast hit the truck with explosives for mining works after its collision with a motorcycle.

The explosion also inflicted significant damage to the nearby buildings and infrastructure.

Other media reported about some 60 people injured in the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Ghana Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2022

6 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st January 2022

11 minutes ago
 Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcomi ..

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcoming Meeting With Lavrov - White ..

9 hours ago
 Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithiu ..

Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithium mine: PM

9 hours ago
 New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukr ..

New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukraine May Appear Next Week - Pe ..

9 hours ago
 US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, ..

US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, Causing Loss of Function - Re ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.