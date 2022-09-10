UrduPoint.com

At Least 17 People Killed In Attack On Northeastern Province In DR Congo - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2022 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) At least 17 civilians have been killed in an attack by militants on a village in the northeastern Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), a local civil society chairman told Belgian news agency 7Sur7 on Friday.

"Seventeen people were killed, including seven women, eight men, and two children," the local civil society chairman said, adding that the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) militia group is suspected in the attack.

According to the chairman, the militants used firearms and machetes.

The DRC is currently facing a variety of rebel and militant groups operating in the eastern part of the country. CODECO operates in the province of Ituri with its militia composed of representatives of the Lendu people.

In February, the CODECO militants attacked civilians in the Savo displacement camp in the Ituri province, leaving 58 civilians killed and 36 injured.

