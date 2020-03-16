UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 17 People Killed In Pipeline Explosions In Nigeria - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 08:00 AM

At Least 17 People Killed in Pipeline Explosions in Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) At least 17 people were killed as a result of pipeline blasts that hit Abule-Ado area of Nigeria's southwestern Lagos state on Sunday, media reported.

Channels tv broadcaster reported that the explosions destroyed multiple buildings, including a church and a hostel for girls.

About 50 people were injured and transferred to hospitals, while 25 more are receiving medical assistance on the site.

According to a local police commissioner, the explosions are unlikely linked with terrorism or vandalism, but rather was a result of a human error and unsafe activities.

Related Topics

Injured Police Lagos Nigeria SITE Sunday Church Media TV

Recent Stories

12 new COVID-19 cases in UAE: Ministry of Health a ..

7 hours ago

Three more recoveries from coronavirus in UAE

7 hours ago

UAE Football Association suspends footballing acti ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss nat ..

10 hours ago

Ministry of Education certifies over 22,000 teache ..

11 hours ago

SCMC announces names of members of Emirati Childre ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.