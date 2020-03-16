At Least 17 People Killed in Pipeline Explosions in Nigeria - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) At least 17 people were killed as a result of pipeline blasts that hit Abule-Ado area of Nigeria's southwestern Lagos state on Sunday, media reported.

Channels tv broadcaster reported that the explosions destroyed multiple buildings, including a church and a hostel for girls.

About 50 people were injured and transferred to hospitals, while 25 more are receiving medical assistance on the site.

According to a local police commissioner, the explosions are unlikely linked with terrorism or vandalism, but rather was a result of a human error and unsafe activities.