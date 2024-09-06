Open Menu

At Least 17 Pupils Killed By Fire At School In Central Kenya

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 12:00 PM

At least 17 pupils killed by fire at school in central Kenya

NYERI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) At least 17 pupils were burned to death and 13 others seriously injured following a fire incident at a school in central Kenya, local police confirmed Friday.

National Police Service Spokesperson Resila Onyango said that 14 pupils were sent to hospital with serious burns following the fire on Thursday night at Hillside Endarasha Primary academy in Nyeri County. One died after being admitted.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Died Nyeri Kenya

Recent Stories

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

19 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

19 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

20 hours ago
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

21 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

21 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

21 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

22 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

22 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

23 hours ago

More Stories From World