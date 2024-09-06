At Least 17 Pupils Killed By Fire At School In Central Kenya
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 12:00 PM
NYERI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) At least 17 pupils were burned to death and 13 others seriously injured following a fire incident at a school in central Kenya, local police confirmed Friday.
National Police Service Spokesperson Resila Onyango said that 14 pupils were sent to hospital with serious burns following the fire on Thursday night at Hillside Endarasha Primary academy in Nyeri County. One died after being admitted.
