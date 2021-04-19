At Least 17 Taliban Militants Killed in Bomb Blast in Southern Afghanistan - Military

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) At least 17 militants of the radical Taliban movement were killed in an explosion at a bomb factory controlled by them in Ghazni province in southern Afghanistan, the country's Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the statement, the incident occurred in the Qarabagh district to the south-east of the provincial administrative center. A key Taliban intelligence operative is believed to be among those killed.

The Central Asian country still witnesses violence and clashes between Taliban insurgents and the Afghan military despite the launch of peace talks between the group and Kabul in Qatar's Doha last September. The Afghan military continues to regularly report on its special operations against Taliban operatives.