UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 17 US States Report Cases Of COVID-Related Illness In Children - NY Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 02:40 AM

At Least 17 US States Report Cases of COVID-Related Illness in Children - NY Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) At least seventeen US states have reported cases of children with multisystem inflammatory disorder linked to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

"Like New York State, 16 other states and 6 European countries have reported cases of children suffering from potentially COVID-related illnesses," Cuomo said on Thursday. "We need to understand all we can as fast as we can when it comes to our children."

Earlier in the day, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said about 100 confirmed cases of the disease named Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (PMIS). One child died, he added.

The syndrome is similar to Kawasaki disease that causes heart and kidney failure and mostly affects young children.

Related Topics

Governor Died Young Kawasaki New York National University All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima donates for COVID-19 elderly patien ..

26 minutes ago

Department of Economic Development directs commerc ..

56 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima sends congratulatory message markin ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan leads religious leade ..

2 hours ago

MBRGI’s Healthcare &amp; Disease Control project ..

3 hours ago

Over 17 million people worldwide benefit from MBRG ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.