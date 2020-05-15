At Least 17 US States Report Cases of COVID-Related Illness in Children - NY Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) At least seventeen US states have reported cases of children with multisystem inflammatory disorder linked to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

"Like New York State, 16 other states and 6 European countries have reported cases of children suffering from potentially COVID-related illnesses," Cuomo said on Thursday. "We need to understand all we can as fast as we can when it comes to our children."

Earlier in the day, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said about 100 confirmed cases of the disease named Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (PMIS). One child died, he added.

The syndrome is similar to Kawasaki disease that causes heart and kidney failure and mostly affects young children.