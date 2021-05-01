MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) At least 18 COVID-19 patients died on Saturday in the Indian city of Bharuch, the western state of Gujarat, where a fire broke out in a hospital, police said.

"As per information at 6.30 am [01:00 GMT], the death toll in the tragedy stood at 18.

Immediately after the fire, we had confirmation of 12 deaths," a police official told the PTI news agency.

According to PTI, 50 more COVID-19 patients were rescued from the four-story Welfare Hospital engulfed in fire.

At least 12 patients have been killed by the blaze and smoke, while it remains unknown whether the other six also died in the hospital or while being transported to other facilities.

The fire reportedly erupted in an intensive care unit where a short circuit took place.