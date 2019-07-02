(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Floods continue sweeping eastern Siberia for the eighth consecutive day, having already resulted in at least 18 deaths and 1,300 people in need of medical attention, with rescuers still working to find stranded survivors.

The floods followed the heavy rains that poured down on the Irkutsk Region on June 25 � rivers swelled and spilled over into nearby settlements and cities, prompting the authorities to start rescue operations.

According to recent data provided by the head of the local branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, Valentin Nelyubov, the death toll has reached 18 people, and 17 individuals are still missing.

Over 1,300 people have sought medical attention, mainly due to hypothermia, while over 200 people, including 41 children, have been taken to hospitals since the onset of the flooding.

Currently, more than 4,100 houses, which accommodate over 9,300 people, remain flooded in the area, and a state of emergency is in place in the Chunsky, Kuytunsky, Nizhneudinsky, Tayshetsky, Tulunsky, and Ziminsky districts.

All in all, 96 settlements with nearly 33,000 residents, including almost 8,000 children, were affected, according to the Emergencies Ministry's Tuesday data.

Both state and regional authorities are currently making efforts to provide aid to those affected by the disaster, rescue residents in need of urgent assistance and continue searching for missing individuals.

On Tuesday, the Federal Medical and Biological Agency set up a mobile hospital in the region to provide medical assistance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the area on Sunday on his way back from the G20 summit in Japan and ordered the military to join the relief efforts. Putin said he would hold a meeting about the situation in the region in Moscow on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev approved the creation of a government commission tasked with eliminating the consequences of the deadly flooding. Over 1,400 people and almost 300 items of equipment are currently involved in the rescue operations.

Meanwhile, the Russian branch of Greenpeace said on Tuesday that the flooding in the region was a consequence of climate change.

Later, scientists from the Irkutsk State University suggested that the anomalous development of atmospheric processes had caused the floods.

However, Alexander Chernokulsky, a senior researcher at the Obukhov Institute of Atmospheric Physics, told Sputnik that it was premature to link the flooding to the effects of climate change.

"Due to climate change, the frequency and intensity of heavy rainfalls increase. But it is impossible to say that specific heavy showers in this particular area are caused only by the climate change," he said.

Later in the day, the regional prosecutor's office denied rumors that the floods were provoked by anthropogenic factors, saying that the disaster was instead caused by heavy and lengthy rains.