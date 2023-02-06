ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The death toll from the Monday earthquake has gone up to 18 in Turkey's Sanliurfa, the region's Governor Salih Aydin said.

Earlier on Monday, the governor said that the death toll stood at 15.

"Eighteen people were killed and 67 citizens were injured," Salih Aydin announced later on Monday.

According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), a 7.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in Kahramanmaras Province at 04:17 a.m. local time on Monday (01:17 GMT). It was felt in at least six nearby provinces (Hatay, Adana, Osmaniye, Diyarbakir, Malatya and Sanliurfa) and was followed by numerous aftershocks. Destruction and numerous fatalities have been reported across Turkey following the earthquake.