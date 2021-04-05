UrduPoint.com
At Least 18 Killed In Fighting In Sudan's Darfur: Medics

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:13 PM

Fighting in Sudan's restive Darfur has killed at least 18 people and wounded 54, medics said Monday, with witnesses reporting heavy fighting in the key city of El Geneina.

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Fighting in Sudan's restive Darfur has killed at least 18 people and wounded 54, medics said Monday, with witnesses reporting heavy fighting in the key city of El Geneina.

After clashes on the weekend, residents in El Geneina -- state capital of West Darfur, and close to the border with Chad -- said gunfire erupted in the city at dawn on Monday, with shells exploding in the suburbs.

Plumes of smoke rose high into the sky as people fled the violence, witnesses reported.

More Stories From World

