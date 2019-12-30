At Least 18 Killed in New Rebel Attack in DR Congo - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least 18 civilians were killed in a new attack by rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) on a village in the restive eastern Beni region in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, media said

Militants overran the village of Apetina on Sunday night, setting homes on fire, according to the president of the civil society in the city of Oicha, who was cited by a Congolese news website, 7sur7.

The attack comes two weeks after suspected ADF militants killed 32 people in two villages during a weekend of raids. They also slaughtered 19 civilians near the city of Beni in November.

ADF insurgency spread to DR Congo after emerging as a Muslim-majority Ugandan militia in 1995. It swore allegiance to the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) in 2017 and attacked the UN mission in DR Congo in April 2019. IS claimed responsibility for that attack.