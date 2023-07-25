At Least 18 People Detained, 10 Police Officers Injured During Tel Aviv Protests - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The protests in Tel Aviv have ended and police detained 18 people for attacking law enforcement officers or disturbing the peace, while 10 policemen received injuries, The Times of Israel newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing the police.

Since January 2023, Israel has been gripped by mass protests sparked by the judicial reform proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet. Last week, the Israeli parliament approved for second and third readings one of the key clauses of the judicial reform, which limits the power of the Supreme Court to overturn government decisions by declaring them unreasonable.

On Monday, the Israeli parliament approved the draft law on the concept of reasonableness within the framework of judicial reform. All opposition lawmakers boycotted the voting.