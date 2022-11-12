At least 18 people died and six more sustained injuries after a minibus crashed in the province of Dakahlia in Egypt's north, the country's ministry of social solidarity said on Saturday

According to the authorities, the vehicle overturned and tumbled into a canal.

"Minister of Social Solidarity Nivine El-Kabbag is following the bus incident that occurred near the Mansuriya canal in Dakahlia province, the crash injured six and killed 18 people so far, but the death toll may grow," the ministry said.

Preliminary information suggests that the deadly incident was caused by the driver of the minibus who lost control over the vehicle on a tight curve.

Egyptian authorities are investigating the crash.