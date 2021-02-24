At Least 18 People Injured During Protests in Southern Iraq - Reports

At least 18 people have been injured in clashes between protesters and the law enforcement in Iraq's southern province of Dhi Qar, the Shafaq news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) At least 18 people have been injured in clashes between protesters and the law enforcement in Iraq's southern province of Dhi Qar, the Shafaq news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

The province's capital, Nasiriyah, has been rocked by protests for the third day in a row, with the protesters demanding that the governor resign. The protests have been accompanied by scuffles in which two protesters lost their lives.

According to the agency's source, medical teams have confirmed 18 injured from both sides, including eight protesters, some of whom had gun wounds, and ten law enforcement officers, pelted with stones.

The agency reports that the law enforcement used teargas, pepper spray and live ammo to disperse the protesters.

In August, protesters in the city of Basra set the regional parliament office on fire and clashed with law enforcement, requiring the government to disclose the findings of an investigation into activists' killings. Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, in turn, pledged to find the perpetrators and hold them accountable, but no Names have been officially disclosed so far.

Protests occasionally flare up in certain parts of the country on a limited scale.