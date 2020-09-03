UrduPoint.com
At Least 18 People Injured in Japan Due to Typhoon Maysak - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Typhoon Maysak, which has been raging across northeast Asia for several days now, has left at least 18 people injured in Japan, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the typhoon hit Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu the hardest, cutting electricity in around 80,000 households, mainly in the prefecture of Nagasaki.

With this time of year traditionally bringing extreme heat to Japan, the typhoon reportedly pushed temperatures even higher ” as high as 40.2 degrees Celsius (104.36 Fahrenheit) in the Niigata prefecture.

Maysak has now moved on to the Korean Peninsula, making landfall in the South Korean city of Busan in the early hours of Thursday, according to the report.

Citing the Japan Meteorological Agency, Kyodo said another typhoon ” Haishen ” is expected to approach the southwestern Japanese archipelago of Amami by Sunday.

