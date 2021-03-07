MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) The explosion of two mines, planted by terrorists, in the east of Syria's Hama province killed at least 18 people on Sunday, state-run news agency SANA reported.

The blast also injured three other people.

According to SANA, the incident occurred in the Wadi Al-Azib area of Hama not far from Salamiyah city.