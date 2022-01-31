At Least 18 People Killed by Heavy Rains in Brazil - Governor

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Heavy rainfall caused the deaths of 18 people in the state of Sao Paulo in southeast Brazil, state governor Joao Doria said on Sunday.

"My condolences to the families and friends of the 18 victims. We are working on the rescue operations and I have authorized the allocation of resources to assist those affected," Doria wrote on Twitter.

Rainfall has caused landslides and flooding in Sao Paulo over the weekend.