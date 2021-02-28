At Least 18 Protesters Killed, 30 Injured in Sunday Clashes With Myanmar Police - OHCHR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) At least 18 people died and 30 others were injured on Sunday across Myanmar during clashes between the police and protesters marching against the recent military takeover, the spokeswoman at the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Ravina Shamdasani, said.

Earlier in the day, Myanmar's news agencies reported on 17 casualties at the Sunday protesters.

"Throughout the day, in several locations throughout the country, police and military forces have confronted peaceful demonstrations, using lethal force and less-than-lethal force that - according to credible information received by the UN Human Rights Office - has left at least 18 people dead and over 30 wounded," Shamdasani said in a statement published on the OHCHR website.

The spokeswoman added that Myanmar's police detained over 1,000 demonstrators, including health care workers and teachers, during the military's crackdown on the opposition.

"Today alone, police have detained at least 85 medical professionals and students, as well as seven journalists, who were present at the demonstrations.

Over 1,000 individuals have been arbitrarily arrested and detained in the last month," Shamdasani said.

The spokeswoman condemned the use of force against protesters and urged the military to refrain from the violence against civilians.

"We strongly condemn the escalating violence against protests in Myanmar and call on the military to immediately halt the use of force against peaceful protestors," Shamdasani said.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in multiple cities across Myanmar on Sunday as mass demonstrations against the February 1 military coup have entered their fourth week. Tensions between the protesters and the police appear to be rising as law enforcement officers turn to more brutal tactics.

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene. State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been detained.