MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) An over-packed boat has capsized on a river in Nigeria's northern Bauchi state, leaving at least 18 people killed, the majority of them teenagers, State Police Command spokesman Ahmed Mohammed Wakil said on Friday.

Wakil said the police were informed about the accident on Thursday by local villagers.

"On receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer and team of policemen rushed to the scene, Corpses were removed from the river and taken to General Hospital Itas, for postmortem examination, medical doctor certified 18 persons dead, while 5 persons were rescued," Wakil said in a statement, as quoted by Nigerian newspaper The Nation.

According to the statement, two of the survivors were unconscious at the time of the rescue.

The boat was reportedly carrying workers to their farms.

In the attached list of Names of the victims, the overwhelming majority were females aged from 8 to 15 years. The oldest among the capsized boat's deceased passengers was a 20-year-old male named Nura Abdullahi.