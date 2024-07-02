At Least 19 Dead In Drug Gang Clash In Mexico
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) At least 19 people were killed, four of them Guatemalans, in a turf battle between two drug gangs in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, authorities said Monday.
A cargo truck was found with 16 men shot dead inside, while three others were found dead outside the vehicle, the ministry of public safety said in a statement, after initially giving a death toll of 20.
The events occurred Friday in the municipality of La Concordia, near the border with Guatemala, where violence has been on the rise in recent years.
An initial investigation said the clash was between the Sinaloa cartel, one of the most powerful in Mexico, and another gang identified as the "Chiapas and Guatemala" cartel.
The ministry said in a statement that the two groups were battling over "criminal control of the border area."
The region is key for the trafficking of drugs, arms and migrants toward the United States, according to the non-governmental organization Insight Crime.
The Mexican government deployed an additional 1,200 personnel to reinforce the country's southern border with Guatemala.
In that part of Mexico, another cartel in a turf war with the Sinaloa outfit -- Jalisco Nueva Generacion -- is known to be operating.
Violence has escalated in recent years in Chiapas state.
During the country's presidential campaign, Claudia Sheinbaum -- who was elected in June and will take over from Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in October -- was briefly detained by hooded men who stopped her vehicle. She was unhurt in the incident.
Voting was suspended in two municipalities in Chiapas state due to a spike in violence that prevented polling booths from being set up, officials said.
Spiraling criminal violence has seen more than 450,000 people murdered in Mexico since the government of then-president Felipe Calderon launched a military offensive against drug cartels in 2006.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks
US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab
Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rain ..
Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman
Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for timely completion
Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian
Greek fires near Athens brought under control: firefighters
CAIR calls on US to act on new reports of Israeli torture of Palestinian detain ..
More Stories From World
-
England recall Marler, Stuart to face All Blacks49 seconds ago
-
Biden blasts landmark Supreme Court ruling on Trump immunity31 minutes ago
-
Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean, strengthens to Category 51 hour ago
-
George joining 76ers, Thompson heading to Mavs in NBA free agency1 hour ago
-
Fires near Athens under control as new blazes rage in Greece1 hour ago
-
Supreme Court says Trump has some immunity, further delaying trial1 hour ago
-
Dozens hurt as turbulence prompts flight diversion to Brazil2 hours ago
-
Brazil's Amazon sees worst 6 months of wildfires in 20 years2 hours ago
-
CAIR calls on US to act on new reports of Israeli torture of Palestinian detainees2 hours ago
-
Brazil's Amazon saw worst 6 months of wildfires in 20 yrs: official3 hours ago
-
Brazil's Amazon saw worst 6 months of wildfires in 20 yrs: official3 hours ago
-
Powerful Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean islands3 hours ago