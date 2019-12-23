UrduPoint.com
At Least 19 Inmates Killed In Outbreak Of Violence In Honduran Prison - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 12:08 PM

At Least 19 Inmates Killed in Outbreak of Violence in Honduran Prison - Reports

At least 19 inmates were killed during a mass fight between the gangs of prisoners in a Honduran jail in what was the second of such incidents within the country's prison system over the past few days, media reported

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) At least 19 inmates were killed during a mass fight between the gangs of prisoners in a Honduran jail in what was the second of such incidents within the country's prison system over the past few days, media reported.

The unrest took place on Sunday east of the capital in El Porvenir penitentiary, according to the Heraldo newspaper.

At least two people were reportedly transferred to a hospital with stab wounds. There have been no reports regarding the emergency measures taken by the prison authorities.

On December 21, 18 people were killed and 16 others were injured in fighting between prisoners in Honduras' northern port town of Tela.

The government of Honduras declared a state of emergency in the country's prison system on December 18 and transferred control of the penitentiary institutions and prisons to the armed forces and police.

According to reports, there are currently about 20,000 inmates in Honduran prisons despite the capacity to only house 8,000.

