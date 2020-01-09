UrduPoint.com
At Least 19 Killed, 24 Injured In Bus Accident In Northern Iran - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 01:42 PM

At Least 19 Killed, 24 Injured in Bus Accident in Northern Iran - Reports

At least 19 people have been killed in a bus accident in Iran's northern Mazandaran province, the Mehr news agency reported on Thursday, citing a spokesperson for the province's paramedics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) At least 19 people have been killed in a bus accident in Iran's northern Mazandaran province, the Mehr news agency reported on Thursday, citing a spokesperson for the province's paramedics.

According to the agency, the accident took place on Thursday morning after the passenger bus rolled over and fell into a ravine.

Those injured have been transferred to local hospitals.

