At Least 19 Killed, 24 Injured in Bus Accident in Northern Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) At least 19 people have been killed in a bus accident in Iran's northern Mazandaran province, the Mehr news agency reported on Thursday, citing a spokesperson for the province's paramedics.

According to the agency, the accident took place on Thursday morning after the passenger bus rolled over and fell into a ravine.

Those injured have been transferred to local hospitals.