UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 19 Killed In Myanmar On Junta's Armed Forces Day: Witnesses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 03:12 PM

At least 19 killed in Myanmar on junta's Armed Forces Day: witnesses

At least 19 people across Myanmar were shot dead by security forces Saturday, according to emergency workers and witnesses, as the junta celebrates Armed Forces Day with a military parade in the capital Naypyidaw

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :At least 19 people across Myanmar were shot dead by security forces Saturday, according to emergency workers and witnesses, as the junta celebrates Armed Forces Day with a military parade in the capital Naypyidaw.

AFP has independently confirmed that nine died in the central Mandalay region, three in northern Shan state, one in the ancient city of Bagan, and six in Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon.

Local media puts the toll far higher.

Related Topics

Dead Died Mandalay Naypyidaw Myanmar Hub Media

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,304 new COVID-19 cases, 2,428 reco ..

12 seconds ago

Release of Haleem Adil Sheikh victory of truth: Sh ..

3 minutes ago

SIAL great achievement of Sialkot businessmen: DC

3 minutes ago

Taliban Kill 10 Policemen in Afghanistan's Helmand ..

8 minutes ago

Levies Force arrested drugs pusher with 29 kg char ..

11 minutes ago

Five held with liquor in faisalabad

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.