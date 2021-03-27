(@FahadShabbir)

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :At least 19 people across Myanmar were shot dead by security forces Saturday, according to emergency workers and witnesses, as the junta celebrates Armed Forces Day with a military parade in the capital Naypyidaw.

AFP has independently confirmed that nine died in the central Mandalay region, three in northern Shan state, one in the ancient city of Bagan, and six in Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon.

Local media puts the toll far higher.