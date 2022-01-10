UrduPoint.com

At Least 19 People Died In Massive Fire In New York - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 01:30 AM

At Least 19 People Died in Massive Fire in New York - Reports

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) At least 19 people, including nine children, have died in a massive fire in a residential building in the Bronx in New York, ABC news reported on Sunday, citing officials.

The US media reported earlier, citing firefighters, that more than 60 people received various injuries from smoke and fire, with at least 32 people taken to city hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The New York authorities have already called the fire the worst in the city in the past 30 years.

The New York City Fire Department said over 200 firefighters were working on scene. The fire has been reportedly put out.

