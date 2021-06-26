At Least 19 People Killed by Attacks on Several Villages in Western Niger - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) At least 19 people have been killed and two more injured as a result of gunmen's attacks on several villages in the western part of Niger, media reported.

The attacks took place in the Tillaberi region, not far from the border with Mali, the ActuNiger news outlet reported on Friday.

The assailants arrived on motorcycles, attacked three villages and looted shops.

It is still unknown which group stands behind the attacks.