At Least 19 Police Officers Killed, Two Injured in Taliban Attack in Northern Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) At least 19 security officers were killed and two others were wounded during a Taliban attack in the country's northern province of Kunduz on Tuesday morning, the chief of the Aliabad district, where the assault occurred, told Sputnik.

"[At least] 19 local policemen were killed and two others were injured," the official said.

Meanwhile, the Taliban group also confirmed the attack to Sputnik, adding that the weapons of the dead policemen were taken by the militants, and two tanks and military ammunition were destroyed.

The Taliban group has been waging a war against the Afghan government for years, challenging stability and security in the region. As a result, other political and radical groups, such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda (both outlawed in Russia), have spread across the country.