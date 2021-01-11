UrduPoint.com
At Least 19 Protesters Arrested In Minsk On Sunday - Watchdog

Mon 11th January 2021 | 03:30 AM

At Least 19 Protesters Arrested in Minsk on Sunday - Watchdog

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) At least 19 people were arrested in Minsk on Sunday for participating in unauthorized protests, the unregistered Viasna human rights center said.

On Sunday, Belarusian Telegram channels were posting photos and videos from various local protests in Minsk. According to the interior ministry spokesperson, the situation in the country was more or less stable, with the police keeping local protests under control.

The watchdog published a list of 19 people, who were allegedly detained in Minsk.

Meanwhile, the volunteers, who collect information on arrested protesters, published on Telegram their list with 19 Names in it.

The city police have not yet released the official number of arrested.

Belarus has entered a prolonged political crisis after the August 9 presidential election, won by incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the real winner.

