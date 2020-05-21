At Least 19Mln Children in India, Bangladesh at Risk From Cyclone Flooding - UNICEF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Some 19 million kids face imminent danger in India and Bangladesh as Super Cyclone Amphan is making a landfall today, UNICEF said on Wednesday.

"At least 19 million children in parts of Bangladesh and India are at imminent risk from flash flooding, storm surges and heavy rain as Cyclone Amphan makes landfall today," UNICEF said in a statement. "The Indian state of West Bengal, home to more than 50 million people, including over 16 million children, is expected to take a direct hit from the powerful storm."

The Fund said the population is already highly vulnerable due to the spread of COVID-19, the release added.

The Fund is working closely with the governments of Bangladesh and India and is prepared to support humanitarian operations to reach children and families impacted by Cyclone Amphan.

The cyclone, one of the most powerful in the Bay of Bengal, reached the coast of Bangladesh and India earlier on Wednesday. Over 1 million people have been evacuated from the coast of Bangladesh. The disaster has already claimed its first victim. That is a local Red Crescent volunteer who drowned when his boat capsized while evacuating villagers ahead of the cyclone.