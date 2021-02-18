At Least 1Mln Americans Still Without Power Due to Winter Storm - US Homeland Security

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) At least one million people in the United States are still experiencing power outages because of the severe winter storm, Homeland Security Adviser Liz Sherwood said on Thursday.

"We know that there's still about a million or more people who are experiencing power outages in the hardest hit areas of the country," Sherwood told reporters.

More than four million Americans suffered power outages this week, according to PowerOutage.us, including more than 3 million within Texas alone. There were sill nearly 500,000 without power in Texas as of midday Thursday.