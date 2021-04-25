UrduPoint.com
At Least 2 Afghan Police Officers, 4 Taliban Militants Killed In Country's East - Sources

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 11:40 AM

At Least 2 Afghan Police Officers, 4 Taliban Militants Killed in Country's East - Sources

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) At least two Afghan police officers and four Taliban militants were killed in an attack on a police checkpoint in Gardez city, Paktia province in eastern Afghanistan, security sources told Sputnik.

According to the sources, three other police officers were injured in the attack.

The country's Defense Ministry said that Afghan troops supported by the air force carried out targeting attacks on a gathering of Taliban insurgents in Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province on Saturday, killing 28 militants and destroying their weapons and ammunition.

Bomb attacks and clashes continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the launch of the Kabul-Taliban peace talks in Qatar's Doha last September. The Afghan military continues to regularly report on its special operations against Taliban operatives, who are now said to control some three-fourths of the Afghan land.

