At Least 2 Children Dead, 13 Injured In Shooting At Texas Elementary School - Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2022 | 01:20 AM

At Least 2 Children Dead, 13 Injured in Shooting at Texas Elementary School - Hospitals

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The shooting incident at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, earaler on Tuesday resulted in at least two dead children and 13 more injured, according to data from two local hospitals.

"UMH (Uvalde Memorial Hospital) received 13 children via ambulance or buses for treatment. Two children have been transferred to SAT and one child is pending transfer. Two individuals that arrived at UMH were deceased," the hospital said in a statement on social media.

The University Health hospital at San Antonio said it has received two patients from the shooting at Robb Elementary - one child and a 66-year-old woman.

The woman is in critical condition.

Earlier in the day, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District reported there was an active shooter at the  Robb Elementary School and that law enforcement was on site. The school was placed on lockdown.

The shooter was apprehended by police and is now in custody, the Uvalde Police Department said in a statement.

