UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 2 Dead In Bavaria As Rains Continue To Pound Germany

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

At Least 2 Dead in Bavaria as Rains Continue to Pound Germany

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) Two people died in southeastern Bavaria overnight after a flood hit Berchtesgadener Land district, its governor said on Sunday.

The area declared an emergency on Saturday night after heavy rainfall was reported. The storm that lashed Bavaria and Saxony exacerbated the extreme weather crisis that has left dozens dead across Germany.

"We have two dead...

We know that one person died of a natural cause, which in some way may be related to the storm," Bernhard Kern told a news conference in Bad Reichenhall.

Kern said emergency services had been dealing with the aftermath of the storm since late Saturday. He urged travelers to avoid the district.

At least 156 people have died in Germany since Tuesday after catastrophic floods blamed on global warming swept the country's western states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Storm Governor Flood Died Germany May Sunday

Recent Stories

Gujranwala seeks Pak Army’s help for COVID-19 SO ..

31 minutes ago

Former Sindh governor, CM Mumtaz Bhutto passes awa ..

39 minutes ago

Dubai Economy inspections monitor livestock, salon ..

41 minutes ago

EHS launches Risk Management and Patient Safety sm ..

56 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler pardons 44 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,529 new COVID-19 cases, 1,504 reco ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.