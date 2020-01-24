At Least 2 Dead In Houston Building Explosion: US Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 10:01 PM
At least two people were killed in a pre-dawn explosion at an industrial building in the US city of Houston on Friday, police said
"We do have confirmed fatalities in this case, at least two confirmed fatalities," city police chief Art Acevedo told reporters.
"The Houston Police Department has initiated a criminal investigation."