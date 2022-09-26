UrduPoint.com

At Least 2 Dead In Shopping Center Fire In South Korea - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2022 | 11:40 AM

At Least 2 Dead in Shopping Center Fire in South Korea - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) At least two people died and four people remain missing due to a fire in a shopping center in the South Korean city of Daejeon on Monday, Yonhap news agency reported, citing local authorities.

The fire broke out at 7:45 a.m. local time (22:15 GMT Sunday) at the Hyundai Premium Outlet building in Daejeon. As a result of the fire, about 110 people were evacuated.

Two men were seriously injured and were sent to the hospital, but later died. Another man is undergoing treatment. Four employees of the shopping center are missing, emergency services continue the search operation.

The fire started before the opening hours of the shopping center. A total of 126 firefighters and 40 vehicles were sent to fight the fire. Authorities have launched an investigation of the cause of the fire, including into a possibility of an explosion of an electric car that was charging in the underground parking of the shopping center.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Vehicles Car Died Man Daejeon North Korea Sunday Hyundai

Recent Stories

Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

1 day ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.