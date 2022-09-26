At Least 2 Dead in Shopping Center Fire in South Korea - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) At least two people died and four people remain missing due to a fire in a shopping center in the South Korean city of Daejeon on Monday, Yonhap news agency reported, citing local authorities.

The fire broke out at 7:45 a.m. local time (22:15 GMT Sunday) at the Hyundai Premium Outlet building in Daejeon. As a result of the fire, about 110 people were evacuated.

Two men were seriously injured and were sent to the hospital, but later died. Another man is undergoing treatment. Four employees of the shopping center are missing, emergency services continue the search operation.

The fire started before the opening hours of the shopping center. A total of 126 firefighters and 40 vehicles were sent to fight the fire. Authorities have launched an investigation of the cause of the fire, including into a possibility of an explosion of an electric car that was charging in the underground parking of the shopping center.