At Least 2 FBI Agents Die In Gunfire While Serving Warrant In Florida - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 08:57 PM

At Least 2 FBI Agents Die in Gunfire While Serving Warrant in Florida - Reports

At least two FBI agents have been killed and others wounded after coming under gunfire while serving a search warrant in the US State Florida, local media reported on Tuesday

The warrant was related to a child pornography case under investigation that the FBI was investigating, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

The warrant was related to a child pornography case under investigation that the FBI was investigating, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

The news outlet also reported that the suspected gunman is believed to be dead after barricading and then

