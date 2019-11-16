UrduPoint.com
At Least 2 Injured In Gunfire At School Football Game In US' Pleasantville - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 07:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) At least two people had been shot and injured as an unknown perpetrator opened fire during a school football game in the US city of Pleasantville, located in the eastern New Jersey state, media reported.

The Press of Atlantic City news outlet reported that the game between Pleasantville and Camden high schools was held late on Friday as the gunman fired multiple shots from bleachers.

An injured woman was reportedly seen carried out into an ambulance car on a stretcher, while a wounded man received emergency medical assistance on a field, waiting for another ambulance to arrive.

According to the outlet, the game viewers ran for cover, while football players left the field as the gunfire erupted.

The reports noted that the shooting began at the bleachers of the Pleasantville high school in the third quarter when Camden was leading Pleasantville 6-0.

The United States has recently been rocked by shooting incidents in schools and public places amid public calls on the authorities to tighten gun controls.

In the most recent shooting incident on Thursday, a teenager opened fire at a school near Los Angeles, injuring two other children and himself.

