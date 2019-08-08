At Least 2 Killed, 21 Hospitalized After Road Accident in S. Russia - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) At least 2 people have died and 21 other have been taken to hospitals after a road accident near Russia's southern city of Novorossiysk, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

A source told Sputnik late on Wednesday that a passenger bus and a car collided and fell of a cliff near the settlement of Verkhnebakanskiy close to Novorossiysk, located in Russia's Krasnodar Territory.

"Two people died and 21 people have been hospitalized as a results of a road accident at a highway near Novorossiysk," the ministry said.

Specialists working on the site of the crash continued taking people from under the bus, the ministry added, noting that there had been a total of 42 people inside the bus when the collision happened.