UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 2 Killed, 21 Hospitalized After Road Accident In S. Russia - Emergencies Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 02:10 AM

At Least 2 Killed, 21 Hospitalized After Road Accident in S. Russia - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) At least 2 people have died and 21 other have been taken to hospitals after a road accident near Russia's southern city of Novorossiysk, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

A source told Sputnik late on Wednesday that a passenger bus and a car collided and fell of a cliff near the settlement of Verkhnebakanskiy close to Novorossiysk, located in Russia's Krasnodar Territory.

"Two people died and 21 people have been hospitalized as a results of a road accident at a highway near Novorossiysk," the ministry said.

Specialists working on the site of the crash continued taking people from under the bus, the ministry added, noting that there had been a total of 42 people inside the bus when the collision happened.

Related Topics

Russia Car Died Road Accident Novorossiysk Krasnodar SITE From

Recent Stories

DarkMatter and Khalifa University Launch CyberSecu ..

55 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed sends condolences on death of f ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

3 hours ago

Germany Warns New Israeli Homes in West Bank Under ..

1 hour ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives Emirati delegation

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.