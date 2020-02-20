At Least 2 Killed as High-Speed Train Derails in Australia - Reports

At least two people have died and one was hospitalized after a high-speed train derailed in the Australian state of Victoria, media reported on Thursday, citing the state's ambulance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) At least two people have died and one was hospitalized after a high-speed train derailed in the Australian state of Victoria, media reported on Thursday, citing the state's ambulance.

According to the Australian 10 news First broadcaster, the incident took place near the Wallan Railway Station about 45 kilometers north of Melbourne.

"A large number of people are being assessed but are not believed to be seriously injured," Ambulance Victoria was quoted as saying by the media outlet, adding that two people had died at the scene.

The Australian newspaper reported, citing police, that the train traveling from Sydney to Melbourne derailed near the Hume Freeway around 8.00 p.m. local time (09:00 GMT).

"Further information will be provided as soon as it is available," police said as quoted by the newspaper.

The 10 News First broadcaster added, citing the Country Fire Authority spokesman, that three helicopters arrived at the scene to transfer the injured.