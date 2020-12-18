At Least 2 Killed In Explosion In Galkayo In Somalia - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 08:35 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) At least two people were killed in an explosion at a stadium in the city of Galkayo in Somalia before the country's prime minister, Mohamed Hussein Roble, was expected to arrive there, Shabelle Media reported Friday citing a witness.
According to the outlet, many people were wounded.