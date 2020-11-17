UrduPoint.com
At Least 2 Killed In Explosion In Somali's Capital Of Mogadishu - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 04:00 PM

At Least 2 Killed in Explosion in Somali's Capital of Mogadishu - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) At least two policemen were killed and others were injured on Tuesday in a suicide blast in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, local media reported.

At least two security forces staff members were killed and an unspecified number of others were injured as a result of an explosion that targeted a security camp in Mogadishu, according to the local Dalsan radio station

