CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) At least two policemen were killed and others were injured on Tuesday in a suicide blast in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, local media reported.

At least two security forces staff members were killed and an unspecified number of others were injured as a result of an explosion that targeted a security camp in Mogadishu, according to the local Dalsan radio station