Thu 19th September 2019 | 01:00 AM

At Least 2 Killed, Several Injured by Landmine Blast in Somalia's Mogadishu - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) At least two people were killed by an explosion of a landmine in Makka Al-Mukarama Street, one of the busiest roads of the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Garowe Online news outlet, the bomb detonated in downtown Mogadishu behind a car carrying member of parliament, Abdulkadir Arabow.

The lawmaker himself survived, while his bodyguard and driver were killed by the blast.

A local radio broadcaster, Dalsan, reported several other people being injured by the explosion.

